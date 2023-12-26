Arrests Double In New Underage Drinking Operation

The second decoy operation in about three months has been conducted, to reduce underage drinking and driving. And only two people were arrested out of 25 people approached outside undisclosed businesses in Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Auburn. The so-called “shoulder tap” operation is a joint effort of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says an 18-year-old, under the supervision of law enforcement, asks adult customers going inside a liquor store or convenience store to buy something for him or her…

One arrest each was made outside businesses in Grass Valley and Penn Valley. Quadros says they don’t reveal the specific store names because future operations may also be conducted at those locations. Statistics have shown that young people under age 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. And about 25-percent of fatal crashes involve underage drinking…

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum one-thousand-dollar fine and 24 hours of community service.