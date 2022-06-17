Arrests Catalytic Converter Thefts In Nevada City

Four Fresno residents have been arrested for a number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in Nevada City. Two drivers were pulled over with the suspects, after officers say they initially engaged in what was only described as counter moves, before separating. James, New, and Doua Xiong were taken into custody, along with Danita Cantu. Two were on probation, with the other two described as being a wanted person and a wanted parolee. They were also cited on various drug and weapons charges. There were no additional details from Nevada City Police on how many thefts occurred. Thieves target catalytic converters because of the value of the metals found inside the devices. They typically contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The value of all three metals has risen sharply in the last decade.