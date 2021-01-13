< Back to All News

Arrests In String of Burglaries Including Here

Posted: Jan. 13, 2021 12:13 AM PST

Two Sacramento-area residents have been arrested at their home for a string of north state burglaries, including in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says they joined the San Jose and Milpitas Police Departments, as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, in serving a search warrant at the Carmichael home of 42-year-old David Rizzo and 34-year-old Elizabeth Ivanovich. He says property from the home included about 300-thousand dollars worth of electronic items taken from a Grass Valley high-tech company last month…

Bates says video surveillance helped in leading authorities to the couple, who were booked at the Nevada County jail. They’re facing three commercial burglary counts just for the Grass Valley break-in, with a greatly-enhanced bail…

Bates wasn’t sure why the suspects chose these particular areas.

