Arrests Include Theft of Student’s Homework

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:58 PM PST

Two arrests that include the theft of a high school student’s laptop and homework have been made by both the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments. 25-year-old Keith Rushing and 43-year-old Cheri Smith, both from Grass Valley, are facing a variety of charges. Nevada City Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says both are suspected of passing stolen checks in the local area…

click to listen to Lt Rhode

Meanwhile, Grass Valley Police Corporal Zack Laferriere says Rushing is suspected of two vehicle break-ins, stealing a checkbook from one vehicle. He says Rushing also broke into a high school student’s vehicle…

click to listen to Corporal Laferriere

Laferriere says Rushing is well-known to law enforcement, with recent criminal activity including vehicle theft.

