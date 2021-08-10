< Back to All News

Arrests Include Thefts Of County Road Signs

Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 12:37 AM PDT

Three El Dorado County residents have been arrested in Nevada County on several drug and theft charges. Nevada County Sheriff Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began early Saturday, when deputies made contact with 52-year-old Damon Thomas of Shingle Springs. He says Thomas was walking away from an SUV, on Bitney Springs Road. And the SUV had been seen being driven recklessly in the area…

Trygg says it was a total of six county road signs. It was then learned that the license plate on the vehicle was stolen…

Trygg says the stolen tools were power tools and it was a very small amount of methamphetamine, or just seven grams. Thomas, who also had an outstanding arrest warrant from outside the county, was taken into custody, along with 43-year-old Shadawn Zink of Grizzly Flats and 42-year-old Legrant Romero, of the small, unincorporated town of El Dorado.

