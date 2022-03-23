< Back to All News

Arrests Made In Fire Safe Council Chainsaw Thefts

Posted: Mar. 23, 2022 1:54 PM PDT

The suspects in last weekend’s Fire Safe Council chainsaw thefts have been located and arrested. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says 34-year-old Jonathan Kimpson and 30-year-old Joshua Hudson have been taken into custody….

A total of 14 chainsaws were stolen and Matteoni says it will be difficult to locate the rest…

Matteoni says the serial numbers had been filed off the chainsaws that were found, although Fire Safe Council stickers were still visible. Detectives also recovered equipment that was stolen from tree trimming trucks that were parked at the Fairgrounds. Kimpson and Hudson also face drug charges, with methamphetamine and fentanyl also seized. Two women at the apartment were also arrested on drug-related charges: 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard and 29-year-old Natasha Wagner.

