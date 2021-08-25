Arson Arrest In Grass Valley Clinic Fire

A local man has been arrested for causing a fire that resulted in major damage to the Foothill Podiatry Clinic in Grass Valley early Tuesday morning. Police say by the time crews arrived both floors of the building, on Margaret Lane, were ablaze. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it was quickly put it out, which allowed two additional buildings on the property to be saved. And soon after the cause was determined to be arson…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Rex. In addition to arson, Johnson says he’s facing two counts of attempted commercial burglary and three counts of burglary…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says the fire was deliberately started outside Foothill Podiatry and a motive is not known at this time.