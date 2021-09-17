Arson Arrest In Newcastle Vegetation Fire

Arson arrests are still relatively rare regarding vegetation fires. But one has been made in Newcastle. Assistant Cal Fire Chief Mike Rufenacht says there was a small blaze reported on a vacant parcel of private property, near a walking trail, behind Auburn Folsom Road, Tuesday afternoon…

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, thanks to aggressive ground and air resources, with structures damaged and no on injured. Multiple people were interviewed, which led to the arrest of a local man, 34-year-old Levi Smith. Rufenacht says finding someone responsible for a fire can often be the most challenging part of an investigation…

Rufenacht says Smith admitted to starting the fire, in dry grass, while smoking. He’s been booked on one charge of recklessly causing a fire.