Arson Arrest In North San Juan Vegetation Fire

Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 12:52 PM PDT

A Grass Valley woman has been arrested for causing a small vegetation fire that broke out in North San Juan Tuesday evening. 35-year-old Angela Sampson has been booked on two felony arson charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the blaze was reported on School Street, off Sweetland Road, which was also near a mobile home park…

Trygg says Sampson was soon after taken into custody. A motive is unclear…

Trygg says Sampson had also started a secondary fire in the area, and had attempted to start several other fires. Firefighters were able to contain them to about an acre, with no structures damaged.

