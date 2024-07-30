< Back to All News

Arson Arrest in Penn Valley

Posted: Jul. 30, 2024 1:38 PM PDT

A 43-year-old Penn Valley man was arrested late Monday night by a CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officer, assisted by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. According to arrest logs and a CAL FIRE press release Zachary Ryan Bayne was arrested after he was seen fleeing the area of multiple roadside fires in the community of Penn Valley. Logs state Bayne was arrested in the area of Pleasant Valley Rd/ Mooney Flat Road.

A total of five fires were intentionally ignited along the road over an approximate 2.5-mile stretch creating a critical threat to the foothill community. The first fire was reported at approximately 9:41 PM followed by subsequent fires being reported and located by fire department personnel and quickly extinguished.

Multiple fire agencies assisted CAL FIRE with the containment and suppression of these five fires. Bayne was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on five counts of Arson and one count of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, where he is being held until his arraignment.

