Penn Valley Home Fire Arson But No Arrest

The fire we told you about at a home on Penn Valley Drive may also include an arrest. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says before the blaze began, on Wednesday evening, they responded to a report of a dispute between two roommates that had escalated into one of the roommates breaking items inside a bedroom, including a window, while also threatening to light a fire…

The man was identified as 32-year-old Brent Morgan. Scales says deputies then set up a perimeter and waited for backup. During that time, they heard a short pop and saw an orange glow, indicating a fire, inside the bedroom. Then Morgan exited the home through the broken bedroom window, while carrying what looked like a black stick. Deputies ordered him to drop it, which he did. It did not turn out to be a weapon. But Scales says Morgan has not been arrested, at this point, and was taken to Sierra Nevada Hospital, where his status is still unknown…

Damage to the home was confined mostly to the bedroom, where all the contents were destroyed, with minor smoke damage to the rest of the interior.