Art Business Symposium Inspires Participants

Artists that work in a variety of aspects of the visual arts and performing arts came together in Nevasda City Saurday to learn and get inspired about the business side of creativity. The Nevada County Arts Council’s Business of Art Symposium drew about 150 participants to hear from experts on how to build a business and make a living with their art. Keynote Peter Blachley shared the ups and downs of his five decade career. Going from struggling musician in the late 1970’s to being a major executive in the recording industry in the 80’s, and then loosing everything in the 1990s to return to the life of a contractor in Reno. Then in 2001, leveraging past relationships with other artists, he reinvented himself in a partnership that has created extremely succesful high-end music photography galleries in New York, Los Angeles, and Hawaii.

Particpants enjoyed Blachley’s message of perseverance and reinvention.

Blachley also stressed the importance of broadband connectivity in the success of art marketing and distribution.

He says all artists should work localy, but sell globaly.

The Art of Business Symposium also highlights the arts annual 47 million dollar contribution to the Nevada County economy.