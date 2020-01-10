Art Contest to Support Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project

An art contest that combines art, history, and mutlimedia is set to entice local students get involved with a historic bridge restoration project. Assistant Superintentedent Teena Corker says the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office is partnering with the Bridgeport Resoration Celebration Committee to encourage students in elementary and high school to submit an original art project that features the history of the Bridgeport Bridge and the South Yuba River State Park.

Corker says students in grades 4-12 can also participate in the second competition by submitting a 1-3 minute video project .

She says her office has provided teachers a wealth of resources to integrate the project into their everyday teaching.

First place winners at each grade level will be awarded cash prizes at a dinner in April.

Winners will also be invited to the Grand Reopening Ceremonies in the fall of 2020. Contest entries will be accepted through February 28.