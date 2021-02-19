< Back to All News

Art For Mental Health Library Series Begins

Posted: Feb. 19, 2021 12:09 AM PST

Activities continue by Nevada County libraries celebrating the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read through March. For the next three Fridays, Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says they’re presenting a virtual series called “Using Art to Support Mental Health and Foster Resiliency”…

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

Lloyd says in each session you will learn about a different facet, by completing a visual art activity. Participants need to pick up a grab bag at the library. The first one, today, is about Using Art and Mindfulness to Self-Soothe.

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

The virtual session is each Friday, from noon to 1pm, through March fifth. Session Two is about Using Art to Promote Self-Awareness and Session Three is about Using Art to Access Positive Feelings. You can find the link on the Nevada County Community Library website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha