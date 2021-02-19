Art For Mental Health Library Series Begins

Activities continue by Nevada County libraries celebrating the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read through March. For the next three Fridays, Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says they’re presenting a virtual series called “Using Art to Support Mental Health and Foster Resiliency”…

Lloyd says in each session you will learn about a different facet, by completing a visual art activity. Participants need to pick up a grab bag at the library. The first one, today, is about Using Art and Mindfulness to Self-Soothe.

The virtual session is each Friday, from noon to 1pm, through March fifth. Session Two is about Using Art to Promote Self-Awareness and Session Three is about Using Art to Access Positive Feelings. You can find the link on the Nevada County Community Library website.