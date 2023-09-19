Artistry Unleashed At Madelyn Helling Library

A quarterly series of interactive, hands-on local artist workshops begins Wednesday evening at the Madelyn Helling Library. And the focus is on adults 18 and older. Librarian Margaret Gilmore says the first presentation of what’s called Artistry Unleashed will be led by Anita Lincoln, who is also a teaching artist…

Lincoln, who was born and raised in Nevada County, has also worked for the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission and the Sacramento Children’s Museum, and has been an artist and teacher for over 25 years. Gilmore says the free workshops will cover a wide range of subjects and mediums…

Gilmore says local artists are also urged to inquire about hosting future workshops. All supplies will be provided.The event will be held outside, in the Madelyn Helling Library amphitheater, starting at 5:30 Wednesday evening.