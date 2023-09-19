< Back to All News

Artistry Unleashed At Madelyn Helling Library

Posted: Sep. 19, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

A quarterly series of interactive, hands-on local artist workshops begins Wednesday evening at the Madelyn Helling Library. And the focus is on adults 18 and older. Librarian Margaret Gilmore says the first presentation of what’s called Artistry Unleashed will be led by Anita Lincoln, who is also a teaching artist…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Lincoln, who was born and raised in Nevada County, has also worked for the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission and the Sacramento Children’s Museum, and has been an artist and teacher for over 25 years. Gilmore says the free workshops will cover a wide range of subjects and mediums…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Gilmore says local artists are also urged to inquire about hosting future workshops. All supplies will be provided.The event will be held outside, in the Madelyn Helling Library amphitheater, starting at 5:30 Wednesday evening.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha