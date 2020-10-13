Arts Council Designs Its Own Preparedness Cards

The Nevada County Arts Council and the County are taking the wildfire threat to a new level in helping prepare local artists and arts organizations. Council Executive Director, Eliza Tudor, says they want to ride on the success of the Find Your Five card program that was established last year. It creates five emergency allies, especially on Red Flag Warning Days…

Tudor says they’re designing special cards which would appeal to artists and creatives. And then they heard that Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes was an illustrator…

Estes provided one of his favorite drawings as the design for a new series of cards, which is a 1968 California Division of Forestry firetruck, with more designs to follow in the future. A printable version is available online for download at the Nevada County Arts Council’s Fire Resources pages. Artists can also find them from the Greater Grass Valley and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce offices, the Grass Valley Downtown Association, Miner’s Foundry, and the Center for the Arts.