< Back to All News

Arts Council Gets More State Grant Money

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:53 PM PDT

More state grant money for the Nevada County Arts Council. The California Arts Council, which met in Nevada City recently, has approved 13-thousand-500 dollars for the further development of the County Arts Council’s “Artists in Communities” program called “Belonging”. It’s the second straight year the County Arts Council has made a successful application for this particular program. Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says this year local artist Ruth Chase will elicit perspectives, as Nevada City prepares to mark 100 years since the signing of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, in 2020…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

Tudor says an interactive art piece, called “I Am Here”, will be constructed at Robinson Plaza, with a number of ideas under consideration…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

A film on the project will also be done. The Nevada County Arts Council is one of 71 grant recipients. Other grants received this year have focused on educating low-income young people at schools, as well as those who have been in the juvenile justice system.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha