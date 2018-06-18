Arts Council Gets More State Grant Money

More state grant money for the Nevada County Arts Council. The California Arts Council, which met in Nevada City recently, has approved 13-thousand-500 dollars for the further development of the County Arts Council’s “Artists in Communities” program called “Belonging”. It’s the second straight year the County Arts Council has made a successful application for this particular program. Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says this year local artist Ruth Chase will elicit perspectives, as Nevada City prepares to mark 100 years since the signing of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, in 2020…

Tudor says an interactive art piece, called “I Am Here”, will be constructed at Robinson Plaza, with a number of ideas under consideration…

A film on the project will also be done. The Nevada County Arts Council is one of 71 grant recipients. Other grants received this year have focused on educating low-income young people at schools, as well as those who have been in the juvenile justice system.