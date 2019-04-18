Arts Economic Study Results to be Revealed Tonight

It’s been a long time question that will now have a definitive answer-Just how important are the arts to Nevada County economically? After Grass Valley-Nevada City, along with Truckee, became two of the 14 cultural districts in the state, the Nevada County Arts Council commissioned a study to determine the economic impact. Results of that study will be released at a meeting at the Rood Center this evening. Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says the group ‘Americans for the Arts’, did the study, and their Vice President and reputable economist Randy Cohen will present the findings…

All members of the public are welcome, and Tudor hopes many members of the business community will attend. Tudor has seen the report and is excited about the findings, but says what happens next will be key…

The presentation is at 5pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. There will be a free glass of wine and a toast to the arts in the lobby afterward.

