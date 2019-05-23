Arts Impact Larger Than Previously Believed

With the economic impact of the arts in Nevada County a lot higher than previously believed, the question now is what to do with that knowledge going forward. A study commissioned by the Nevada County Arts Council shows a 46-point-nine million dollar cultural impact on the economy. Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor says that’s a lot higher than a demographic sheet showed to her when she took this job about three years ago…

Economic Resource Council Chair, and Nevada City City Council member Duane Strawser says city and county government, and other groups should realize the impact when arts projects come along, and governments may be asked for funding…

The report also concluded that 869 full time jobs have been created by the arts in Nevada County, and the arts generate over five million dollars in tax revenue for state and local government.

