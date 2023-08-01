Getting Drier But Still Plenty Of Water Here

As the trees and vegetation continue to dry out more and more, there’s still plenty of water. The overall reservoir storage level in the Nevada Irrigation District, as of July 26th, was 115-percent of average. That’s also 93-percent of capacity. And despite the near-record snowfall, it’s not dramatically better than a year ago. Water Resources Superintendent Thor Larsen points out they also had to spill a lot more water, due to capacity limitations for their reservoirs. But it was also a more slow-melting snowpack, with a mild late spring and June…

So Larsen says residential and agricultural users need not worry about any potential shortages for the forseeable future…

An unusual May snowpack survey was released this year. And it was 230-percent of normal, with the fourth-highest water content ever recorded for that date, or 61 inches. The previous year, it was only 17 inches.