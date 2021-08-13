< Back to All News

As School Starts, Teen Vaping Is Down

Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

State Public Health officials report progress in combating the youth vaping epidemic. But with teens going back to in-person learning, they’ve launched a new campaign. Nevada County Health Education Coordinator, Devin Bradley, says “Tell Your Story” features real stories from young people and highlights their journey to quitting and can be found on the public health website…

click to listen to Devin Bradley

A pre-pandemic survey shows California’s high school vaping rate is at its lowest in four years, or about eight-percent. The number of teens trying to quit has also more than doubled. No county data was available, but Bradley says the formations of youth anti-smoking coalitions has helped…

click to listen to Devin Bradley

And as California was responding to the EVALI vaping device lung injury epidemic, officials say the COVID pandemic created another health crisis that attacks the lungs. That reinforces lung health as a top priority. Research has shown that teens who have tried vaping are five times more likely to test positive for the coronavirus.

