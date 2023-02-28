< Back to All News

As Snowfall Totals Climb So Do Downed Trees

Posted: Feb. 28, 2023 1:16 PM PST

As snow accumulations climbed in Western Nevada County, so has the number of downed trees. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that’s caused numerous road closures, power outages from falling on lines, as well as damaged homes….

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Impacts on Tuesday included Ridge Road, across from Nevada Union High School, with a tree onto power lines. A tree also fell down on Echo Ridge. There was also a tree down on Willow Valley at Scotts Valley Road. Other notable impacts included North Bloomfield, Brunswick, and Idaho Maryland Roads. Meanwhile, Wolfe says crews have been stretched thin and have been focusing on plowing primary traffic routes…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says if it’s a tree on a county road, call 265-1411. If it’s on a power line, call PG and E at 1-800-743-5000, or you could also call 9-1-1.

