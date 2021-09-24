As The Season Changes So Will Driving Conditions

It may not feel like it’s fall yet. But the change of the season will also soon mean a change in driving conditions. And Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele, at the Grass Valley office, says you can at least make sure you’re vehicle is in good shape…

Steele says good tread life on a vehicle can be especially important during the first rains, when roads and highways can be especially slick. It also helps to slow down. He also points out that while repaved roads mean a smoother ride, they can also be slicker at the start of the rainy season…

Other important maintenance checks include inspecting or replacing your windshield wipers. There’s also the time change, which takes effect on Sunday, November seventh, when it gets dark an hour earlier. That’s sometimes meant a spike in accidents the first week.