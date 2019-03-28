Ask Nevada County App is There For Road Problems

Whether it’s a pothole, downed tree, or even something like a code enforcement issue, Nevada County officials are reminding you that you can use the ‘Ask Nevada County’ app on your phone to report such problems. County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says it’s been out for over a year, and it’s working…

‘Scott’ is Program Manager Scott Muhlbach, who is responsible for scheduling road crews and getting his workers to the scene…

Because of all the rain, and a number of windy days that have gone with the storms, this has been a particularly bad season for potholes and downed trees. The app is free, but if you’d rather pick up the phone, you can still call the public works department (at 265-1411) and they’ll respond.

–gf




