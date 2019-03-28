< Back to All News

Ask Nevada County App is There For Road Problems

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

Whether it’s a pothole, downed tree, or even something like a code enforcement issue, Nevada County officials are reminding you that you can use the ‘Ask Nevada County’ app on your phone to report such problems. County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says it’s been out for over a year, and it’s working…

Listen to Alison Lehman

‘Scott’ is Program Manager Scott Muhlbach, who is responsible for scheduling road crews and getting his workers to the scene…

Listen to Scott Muhlbach

Because of all the rain, and a number of windy days that have gone with the storms, this has been a particularly bad season for potholes and downed trees. The app is free, but if you’d rather pick up the phone, you can still call the public works department (at 265-1411) and they’ll respond.

–gf


More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha