Assault Charge Added In Accidental Shooting Death

The Grass Valley man arrested last weekend in the unintentional shooting death of another man is now facing greater legal liability. It was originally reported that 25-year-old Jason Hallieb had shot himself. But it was later determined that 26-year-old Joshua Crook had fired the fatal shot and he was initially arrested on one felony charge of gross negligence in the discharge of a firearm. And now Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a charge of felony assault with a firearm has been added, since the investigation has also found that Crook allegedly pointed the gun at Hallieb’s face…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh has no information on the circumstances surrounding the incident that happened Saturday, at a home on Niels Meade Drive…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

And with each charge including an enhancement of great bodily injury, Walsh says Crook now faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.