Assault Robbery Weapons Arrest Grass Valley Man

Posted: Mar. 31, 2022 5:50 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on numerous felony charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons possession. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says 45-year-old Nye Petros first came to their attention after they responded to a call from a man claiming that he’d been assaulted by Petros at his home on Westhill Road…

Trygg says Petros was soon also identified as a suspect in several previous thefts at the home. About two weeks later, a search was made of Petros’ home on Kentucky Flat Road. He wasn’t there at the time. But numerous stolen items were seized. Then earlier this week, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident on Inspiration Lane. Petros had barricaded himself inside and refused to come out…

Meanwhile, Trygg says a search of a storage unit Petros was using turned up thirteen firearms, several of which were semi-automatic, including one short-barreled rifle. Two of the firearms were discovered to be “ghost guns”, which are weapons that don’t contain serial numbers that are not commercially manufactured. Thousands of rounds of ammunition and sets of body armor were also seized.

