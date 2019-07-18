< Back to All News

Assembly Candidate Visits Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 17, 2019 6:23 PM PDT

A special election for the vacant California District 1 Assembly seat takes place on August 27, and five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. One candidate, Republican Patrick Henry Jones from Redding, was in Grass Valley wednesday afternoon and took some time to speak with KNCO about his run for state office. Jones says, he believes he has the most experience of any of the candidates and wants to take on the challenges of state office.

Jones says one of his biggest concerns is the states employment retirement system and its growing liability to local cities. He also says taxes are out of hand in California. And as a gunshop owner, he will support the Second Ammendment.

Ballots for the special election will be mailed out on July 29. The official election date is August 27.

