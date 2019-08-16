Assembly Candidates Discuss Issues

With just under two weeks before the election, all five candidates for California Assembly District 1 came to Nevada County to rally support and hopefully collect some last minute votes. The Nevada County League of Women Voters hosted a good sized crowd at the Rood Center to hear from Elizabeth Bettencourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Jones, Lane Rickard, and Joe Turner. The five candidates provide voters with a wide range of qualifications.

Bettencourt, the only Democrat, says that, along with her experience, gives her a unique advantage.

Listen to Elizabeth Bettencourt

Megan Dahle plans to build on bipartisan relationships she developed along with her husband, District 1 Senator, Brian Dahle.

Listen to Megan Dahle

Patrick Jones focused on his business experience as a gunshop owner and experience as a Redding City Councilman and Mayor.

Listen to Patrick Henry Jones



Lane Rickard is using his experience working for State Senator Ted Gaines as a selling point.

Listen to Lane Rickard

And Joe Turner is the only military veteran in the race and is focused on restoring Californian’s constitutional rights.

Listen to Joe Turner

Many voters have already submitted their mail-in ballots, but the undecided have until August 27 to cast their vote.