Assembly Candidates Discuss Issues

With just under two weeks before the election, all five candidates for California Assembly District 1 came to Nevada County to rally support and hopefully collect some last minute votes. The Nevada County League of Women Voters hosted a good sized crowd at the Rood Center to hear from Elizabeth Bettencourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Jones, Lane Rickard, and Joe Turner. The five candidates provide voters with a wide range of qualifications.
Bettencourt, the only Democrat, says that, along with her experience, gives her a unique advantage.
Megan Dahle plans to build on bipartisan relationships she developed along with her husband, District 1 Senator, Brian Dahle.
Patrick Jones focused on his business experience as a gunshop owner and experience as a Redding City Councilman and Mayor.
Lane Rickard is using his experience working for State Senator Ted Gaines as a selling point.
And Joe Turner is the only military veteran in the race and is focused on restoring Californian’s constitutional rights.
Many voters have already submitted their mail-in ballots, but the undecided have until August 27 to cast their vote.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines