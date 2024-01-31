Assembly Candidates Forum Held

The last of three candidates forums, to help Nevada County voters make more informed decisions for the March Primary, focused on the Assembly District One seat. It’s being vacated by Megan Dahle, who is being termed out and is now running for her husband Brian’s State Senate seat, where he is also being termed out. All three candidates appearing at the event, hosted by the local League of Women Voters, Tuesday night at the County Government Center, are Republicans. And so they expressed few notable differences on the issues. Tenessa Audette is the mayor of Redding and says she also headed Megan Dahle’s original Assembly campaign. When asked what Assembly Committee seat she’d most covet, she chose Insurance, since she says the most inquiries she’s received from constituents is regarding unaffordable and unavailable wildfire insurance…

Mark Mezzano was elected to the Redding City Council. But, since he spent his entire career in law enforcement, and retired as a CHP officer, he’d like to sit on the Public Safety Committee…

Melissa Hunt has been an Anderson City Council member since 2007 but has also sat on Public Safety Committees with the League of California Cities…

Other topics the candidates discussed, through questions from residents and the media, included how to reduce the wildfire danger. Also, how to make home ownership more affordable, utility rate regulation, water supply stability, and the state budget deficit. The forum can also be viewed on demand through Nevada County Media and the League’s YouTube channel. The fourth candidate, Heather Hadwick, was unable to attend. And there are no Democrats running. The top-two votegetters in March will face off again in November.