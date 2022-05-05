< Back to All News

Assembly Candidates Forum Without Dahle

Posted: May. 5, 2022 12:57 PM PDT

Only two of the four candidates for Nevada County’s Assembly seat appeared before a sparsely-attended forum at the Rood Center Wednesday evening. And that did not include the Republican incumbent, Megan Dahle. Among the topics that came up was the likely introduction of a constitutional amendment in the Legislature designed to preserve the right to an abortion, should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Roe vs Wade. Republican Kelly Tanner would vote against it. She said abortion should be left up to the states and the federal government has over-reached…

click to listen to Kelly Tanner

But Democrat Belle Starr Sandwith supports the right to choose…

click to listen to Belle Starr Sandwith

Tanner was also asked how she would distinguish herself from Dahle’s name recognition…

click to listen to Kelly Tanner

Meanwhile, Sandwith said she has been looking into Dahle’s legislative record…

click to listen to Belle Starr Sandwith

Redistricting has also meant a much larger Assembly District One, with more counties included. Also not attending was Joshua Brown, with the Peace and Freedom Party. The primary is June seventh.

