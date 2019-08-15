< Back to All News

Assembly Candidates Meet in Local Forum Tonight

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

It’s your chance to meet the State Assembly candidates before the special election that’s less than two weeks away on August 27…

Holly Pettitt with the League of Women Voters of Nevada County is organizing tonight’s forum at the Rood Center. Pettitt says the event is informational and non-partisan…

This is a special election, but Chapter president Janice Bedayn says be prepared for a lot more candidates forums next year…

The primary is March 3. The five candidates for the Assembly are Elizabeth Betancourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Henry Jones, Lane Rickard, and Joe Turner. The forum starts at 6:30 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers.

