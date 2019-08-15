Assembly Candidates Meet in Local Forum Tonight

It’s your chance to meet the State Assembly candidates before the special election that’s less than two weeks away on August 27…

Listen to Holly Pettitt 1

Holly Pettitt with the League of Women Voters of Nevada County is organizing tonight’s forum at the Rood Center. Pettitt says the event is informational and non-partisan…

Listen to Holly Pettitt 2

This is a special election, but Chapter president Janice Bedayn says be prepared for a lot more candidates forums next year…

Listen to Janice Bedayn

The primary is March 3. The five candidates for the Assembly are Elizabeth Betancourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Henry Jones, Lane Rickard, and Joe Turner. The forum starts at 6:30 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers.

