Assembly Seat Candidates Kickoff Forum Series

With the 2020 Presidential election gearing up for the March Primaries, a local race for State Assemby Seat District 1 is taking shape. The race features recently elected, incumbant Megan Dahle; runner-up in the last election Eliazbeth Betencourt; and polictical newcomer Dr. Paul Dahnuka. Two of the three candidates took part in a forum at the Rood Center Thursday evening. Betencourt, the Democrat candidate, who was the top vote getter in Nevada County last June, said that she is staying the course she started in the last election. She feels a larger turnout because of the presidential election will benefit her effort.

Danuhka, a physician from Redding and an Independent candidate, says he brings a fresh perspective to politics and will use his professional and personal experiences to work across party lines.

Both candidates answered a number of questions about fire insurance, affordable housing, climate change along with a sharing views addressing how PG and E should be handled going forward. Incumbant, Republican Megan Dahle, was uable to attend.

There will be four more Thursday evening forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

The next forum is January 16 and features the six candidates for Nevada City City Council.