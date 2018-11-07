< Back to All News

Assemblyman Kiley Announces Bid For Gaines Senate Seat

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 5:15 PM PST

Nevada County State Senator Ted Gaines will soon be transitioning to his new role as a member of the California State Board of Equilization. As a result, his State Senate seat will be vacated. Though the vacancy is not official yet, current State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, announced he will seek election to the position. Kiley says Senate District One is a diverse region.

Listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley says he has several priorities if elected to the Senate including trying to make California more affordable for residents.

Listen to Kevin Kiley

Kiley is serving as Assemblyman in District 6 which covers Placer, Sacramento, and El Dorado counties. The First Senate District stretches from Alpine County in the south all the way to the Oregon border and is made up of all or parts of eleven counties:  Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou and Sierra.

