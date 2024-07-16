< Back to All News

Assessed Value Letters Sent Out

Posted: Jul. 16, 2024 12:29 AM PDT

For the first time in many years, property owners in Nevada County are once again receiving their annual Notification of Assessed Values via the U.S. mail. County Assessor Rolf Kleinhans indicates that with only e-mail notifications, it’s been a cumbersome and challenging process for a number of residents…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhains

Online notices are also now available. The notices indicate whether your property is being assessed under the auspices of Propositions 13 or 8. More information can be found on the County Assessor website. And Kleinhans also mentions that anyone questioning the value can ask for a free informal review…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

And property owners don’t have to return a review request form until December 16th.

