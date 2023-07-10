Assessed Values Now Available Online

Now that the assessed value roll has been released, Nevada County property owners can now access their individual assessed values online. County Assessor Rolf Kleinhans says that’s only for properties whose values have changes other than those adjusted by the annual two-percent inflation rate…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

54-thousand-700 taxable properties on Proposition 13 will see a two-percent increase in their assessed value this year. Kleinhans says it’s a fairly easy process in finding the information on the County Assessor website…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

For those who don’t have internet access, you may request a printout by contacting the Assessor’s office at 265-1232. Last week, Kleinhans said Nevada County’s assessed values grew six-point-two percent last year. That was a total roll of 25-point-7 billion dollars.