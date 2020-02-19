At Least 100 Mailbox Break-Ins Placer Co

Nevada County isn’t the only part of the state experiencing a spike in mailbox break-ins. Placer County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Power says deputy patrols estimate at least 100 mailboxes had their lids opened on a single evening recently across a rural stretch of Auburn Folsom Road, spanning from Newcastle to Granite Bay. But he says fortunately a lot of mail wasn’t actually stolen…

But Power says since it’s tax season, residents need to continue to be vigilant about checking their mail each day…

Power says rural mailboxes tend to be further away from homes, along the side of the road and are often obscured by vegetation. Most of the break-ins tend to happen in the middle of the night. He says you should also track your credit card and bank statements regularly, so you have a more specific idea when that type of mail arrives, which is also sought by identify thieves.