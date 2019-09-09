< Back to All News

At Least One Business Feeling Effects of Trade War

Posted: Sep. 9, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

When you hear about the trade war with China, you probably don’t think much about how it affects Nevada County, but there is an impact. It might not be a huge chunk out of Grass Valley and Nevada City’s economy, but it is there. Many bicycles are built in Asia–that impacts Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop owner Duane Strawser…

Listen to Duane Strawser 1

That means a five hundred dollar bike could cost seven hundred, and maybe the potential customer decides not to buy. Or if they do, maybe they save money somewhere else by deciding not to buy something else or they eat at home instead of going to a local restaurant. On KNCO Insight last week, Strawser said he doesn’t see the tariffs ending anytime soon….

Listen to Duane Strawser 2

Strawser says even shipping a bike to Canada is costing more these days.

–gf

