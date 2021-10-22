Atmospheric Rivers Ahead With Heavy Rain

Recent precipitation in Nevada County this week is just a warmup for heavier systems moving through into early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Anna Wanless says the brunt of the largest system is expected on Sunday. These systems are also known as “atmospheric rivers”…

Another one to two-inches is predicted for Friday. In one week, the Grass Valley area could get a third to even one-half of all of last season’s total. The previous season, which ended September 30th, had just 24-point-8 inches, which is the second-lowest amount on record. Meanwhile, Wanless says debris flows in wildfire-damaged areas could be a concern…

In the Sierra, more than a foot of snow could fall into early next week at pass level. Snow levels will start out high, at around seven-thousand feet, but could drop down to 55-hundred feet by late Monday.