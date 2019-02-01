Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Pursuit

A pursuit in the Rough and Ready area this (Fri.) afternoon ended with the arrest of a Grass Valley man. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a deputy observed a man he believed to be 27-year-old Douglas MacDuff…
Bringolf says MacDuff led deputies on a number of roads before he was slowed by a spike strip on Rough and Ready Highway near Rex Reservoir Road, causing MacDuff to crash…
Bringolf says MacDuff was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to be checked for non-serious injuries before he was taken into custody. He says a female passenger was released with no charges. The Sheriff’s Department says MacDuff shot a man on Sweetland Road, on January third, and fled on foot, after a stolen vehicle he was occupying crashed into a nearby hillside. A female occupant of the stolen vehicle and her dog received minor injuries from the altercation. Those injuries may have been the result of a rock thrown by the gunshot victim. The reason for the altercation and motive for the attack have not been released.
