Attempted Murder Trial Begins For Grass Valley Man

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 5:33 PM PST

The trial of a Grass Valley man accused of attempted murder in Auburn was scheduled to get underway in Placer County courtroom on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Dena Erwin says 38-year-old Craig Mcilhenny was arrested nearly two years ago, not long after the incident occurred, in April of 2016, at a home on Joeger Road…

Erwin says one shot struck the victim, a 26-year-old woman, in the head. She was initially reported to be in critical condition…

The motive or circumstances have not been released. The name of the woman is also being withheld because she has been described by the Sheriff’s Department as a domestic violence victim. Mcilhenny was also arrested in 2002 from a hate crime incident in Grass Valley and served nine months in jail. Authorities say he and two other men yelled racial slurs at an African-American woman, while also narrowly missing her head with an unopened can.

