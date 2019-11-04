Attempted Murder Victim in Grass Valley Dies

An attempted murder victim in Grass Valley died over the weekend. But Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says a determination on upgrading the charge against her husband to murder has not been made yet…

Matteoni says he expects a decision, regarding 72-year-old Dennis Daly, to be made by early Tuesday afternoon. Daly was originally arrested last Wednesday night on a felony domestic violence charge for beating and trying to choke his wife…

The next evening, the victim drove herself to the hospital before checking herself out, against the wishes of medical staff, who then requested that police check on her. Matteoni says her condition continued to decline while they talked to her and she was then flown to a Sacramento hospital, where she passed away. Her name has not been released yet.