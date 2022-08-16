< Back to All News

Attendance Records Expected From Fair

Aug. 16, 2022

Expect a new record when Nevada County Fair attendance numbers are released in the near future. New CEO Dale Chasse describes the recently-concluded five-day event as a total success. He estimates turnout will be 140 to 150-percent above the last pre-pandemic Fair in 2019. This was the first more traditional atmosphere since then, with 2020 cancelled and 2021 still under a COVID cloud, as well as wildfire smoke….

Chasse says the entertainment and arena activities were, once again, a major draw. And there was also no change to admission and parking prices…

But Chasse says the most feedback he got was about the food which people raved about. He says fairgoers wanted a greater variety and there was also a good price range.

