Auburn Bank Robber Pleads Guilty

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 5:59 AM PST

A serial bank robber that hit a bank in Auburn in October pleads guilty in federal court.
On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that Gregory Jerome Brown, 28, of Bountiful, Utah, pleaded guilty to robbing three banks in three different states- California, Nevada, and Utah.

According to court documents, Brown wrote his demands on an index card. In one case, he claimed to have a gun. After the robberies, Brown rode away on his motorcycle. Following the Utah bank robbery, Brown fled south and was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brown admitted that on October 13, 2017, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 338 Elm Avenue, Auburn, California;

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on April 18, 2018. Brown faces a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

