A 59-year-old Auburn man has been arrested on four felony charges, as well as one misdemeanor charge, after a robbery incident in south Nevada County. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it happened inside a vehicle parked near a home on Carriage Road Tuesday evening…

Scales says Bill Smith was soon after taken into custody…

The motive behind the attack was not revealed. Charges against Smith also include assault with a deadly weapon and making threats.