< Back to All News

Auburn Man Critically Injured In DUI Crash

Posted: Sep. 10, 2019 5:32 PM PDT

Drunk driving is believed to be the cause of an accident that injured an Auburn man and his 10-year-old son while they were riding on a motorcycle in town. Police Sergeant Brian Morrison says the suspect driver, Matthew Griswold, also from Auburn, was travelling on Lincoln Way, in what was described as an erratic manner, Monday afternoon…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

Morrison says the injuries to the man driving the motorcyclist weren’t initially clear, but appeared to be significant…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

Morrison says the boy was also transported to a local hospital, but for a precautionary evaluation. The names of the boy and his father were not available. Griswold has been arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence causing injury.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha