Auburn Man Critically Injured In DUI Crash

Drunk driving is believed to be the cause of an accident that injured an Auburn man and his 10-year-old son while they were riding on a motorcycle in town. Police Sergeant Brian Morrison says the suspect driver, Matthew Griswold, also from Auburn, was travelling on Lincoln Way, in what was described as an erratic manner, Monday afternoon…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

Morrison says the injuries to the man driving the motorcyclist weren’t initially clear, but appeared to be significant…

click to listen to Sgt Morrison

Morrison says the boy was also transported to a local hospital, but for a precautionary evaluation. The names of the boy and his father were not available. Griswold has been arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence causing injury.