Auburn Man Killed In Hwy 49 Head-On Crash

It was an Auburn man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 49 near the Nevada and Placer County line Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 23-year-old Sam Rosenkrans, also from Auburn, was driving southbound, in his Honda Accord, in the left lane of a four-lane stretch near Rincon Way. That stretch has a long, sweeping right curve, from north to south…

click to listen to Officer Bice

37-year-old Scott Maillet, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was killed. The driver, 32-year-old Stephanie Kramer, of Auburn, had minor injuries. Bice says Rosekrans also had minor injuries. It’s not certain what caused him to drift over…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says there have been a number of accidents in Nevada County involving unsecured pets.