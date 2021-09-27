< Back to All News

Auburn Man Killed In Hwy 49 Head-On Crash

Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 11:55 AM PDT

It was an Auburn man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 49 near the Nevada and Placer County line Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 23-year-old Sam Rosenkrans, also from Auburn, was driving southbound, in his Honda Accord, in the left lane of a four-lane stretch near Rincon Way. That stretch has a long, sweeping right curve, from north to south…

37-year-old Scott Maillet, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was killed. The driver, 32-year-old Stephanie Kramer, of Auburn, had minor injuries. Bice says Rosekrans also had minor injuries. It’s not certain what caused him to drift over…

Bice says there have been a number of accidents in Nevada County involving unsecured pets.

