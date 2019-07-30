< Back to All News

Auburn Man Pleads To Child Pornography Production

Posted: Jul. 29, 2019 6:04 PM PDT

A 66-year-old Auburn man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. Prosecutor Lee Bickley says the plea, from Christopher Lee, has been accepted in a federal courtroom in Sacramento…

The child was only seven years old. Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28th. Bickley says the judge will consider a 15 to 30-year prison sentence. She says the case is part of a program called Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of sexual exploitation and abuse…

The program was established in 2006.

