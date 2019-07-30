Auburn Man Pleads To Child Pornography Production

A 66-year-old Auburn man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. Prosecutor Lee Bickley says the plea, from Christopher Lee, has been accepted in a federal courtroom in Sacramento…

click to listen to Lee Bickley

The child was only seven years old. Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28th. Bickley says the judge will consider a 15 to 30-year prison sentence. She says the case is part of a program called Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of sexual exploitation and abuse…

click to listen to Lee Bickley

The program was established in 2006.