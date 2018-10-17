Auburn Shooting Suspect Arrested

The suspect wanted in a shooting at an Auburn repair shop has been arrested. Placer County Sheriff’s officials say that after tips to both the Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police, Joseph David De La Cruz was found along Christian Valley Road, and arrested this morning. De La Cruz is accused of opening fire at the Quick Lube on Marguerite Mine Road. Auburn Police say he pulled out a gun and threatened people after an argument ensued, with one person being hit by gunfire.

–gf