Auburn Woman Turns In Cash Found On Roadway

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 5:17 PM PDT

If you found 14-thousand dollars scattered on a roadway, would you turn it in? That was the question facing an Auburn woman yesterday (Wed.) afternoon. Police Sergeant Tucker Huey says the Placer County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a man who had lost a large amount of cash on Bowman Way…

Huey says the man had set the money on the tire of his vehicle, forgot about it, and drove off. He complimented Jill James for her honesty…

Law enforcement encourages people to be careful with their belongings. But officers also urge the community to contact them when they lose property, as they often locate it but have no way of identifying the rightful owner.

