Auctions Grosses Over a Million Dollars for Student Projects

The 2022 Nevada County Fair, Who Let the Hogs Out, wrapped up Sunday night following 5 days of fun and excitement for thousands of attendees. The first full Fair since 2019, drew sellout crowds for arena events and lines were long on Treat Street showing signs of a return to a more normal fair atmosphere. Two events, the Ag Mechanics Auction and The Junior Livestock Auction were also popular for residents and raised thousands of dollars for the students. The Ag Mechanics auction on Friday evening features physical projects created by FFA participants from Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools. Alex Eckerling’s coffee table drew a lot of interest.

The table features the Jaguar block, a glass top and led lights complete with phone chargers too.

Alex’s unique table brought a handsome price tag from, of course, a local car enthusiast.

Bear River High School’s Bradley Gribas had best of show

Bradley rewarded handsomely for his effort.

Mya Marsh displaying a fabulous piece of art.*

Mya’s project also bringing several thousand dollars.

The 60 plus projects that were auctioned off raising 106,000 dollars- an auction record.

The stage was then set for Sunday’s keystone event of the fair, The Junior Livestock Auction.

President of the Nevada County Livestock Producers, Tim Reid, said there were over 250 steer, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens and turkeys up for sale.

Some of the sellers were participating in their final Fair and received recognition.

Resale price for beef yesterday was 1.02 cents a pound, but that didn’t stop bidders*

Harlie Deschaine was selling for her last time.

Resale price for a hog was 70 cents a pound.

Meghan Garren was also selling for her last time. She had just returned from receiving special recognition an event in Tulare County.

Garren getting 18 dollars a pound for her hog.

All animals, including a pen of three rabbits also came at a hefty price tag.

Lamb was priced at under a dollar a pound… but Blake Youngman drew quite a bit more with an old-fashioned bidding war, working its way up over 50 dollars a pound.

The Grand Champion Turkey… taking a liking to Tom Fitzsimmons as she prepared to go up for auction.

Mama selling for somewhere around 2000 dollars.

The total amount of both auctions raising record amounts for youth in Nevada County.